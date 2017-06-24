Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people enjoyed fun in the sun today in aid of the Hands off HRI campaign at Greenhead Park.

Campaigners, NHS staff, nurses, junior doctors and supporters joined together for Party In The Park, to raise awareness of the fight to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s A&E.

Crowds enjoyed music from bands including reggae act Superfly, classic rockers Vital Statistics, and Bravado Cartel, Fiery Biscuits, Helter Skelter, Days of Riot and Six Months in Mexico., who all performed for free.

Games included zorb balls, bungee trampolining and a climbing wall, with refreshments from The Star Inn, Lockwood, and the Nook Inn, Holmfirth.

As well as the fun, the day had a serious side too with demonstrations and speeches from Labour MPs Barry Sheerman, Thelma Walker and Paula Sherriff.

Organiser Audley Buckle, famous for his Chicken and Chips song on Britain’s Got Talent, said: “The atmosphere has been brilliant. Everyone has had a wonderful time.

“All the MPs were on the stage and they all said they are going to save HRI. I challenged them to it - I said, ‘you’ve said it now and I am challenging you to do as you say. They said: “HRI is going to stay open.”

Audley said he hoped the event would raise as much money as last year’s Sunday Funday, which brought in £7,000.

He added: “The MPs said they want Hands Off HRI to be there fighting all the way - and we will be.”