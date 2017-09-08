Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another library may be saved after a parish council agreed to step in.

Holme Valley Parish Council will lead an asset transfer for Honley Library.

The library, like many others Kirklees run, is at risk due to major funding cuts.

There is an active Friends of Honley Library group dedicated to saving it, volunteering and organising events to attract visitors.

Clr Charles Greaves, Holme Valley North Independent, said: “The Parish Council are going to lead on the whole process, which simplifies it where the community are concerned as it would be daunting for volunteers to do this on their own.

“We’re putting together a team of Parish Council and Friends and it’s full steam ahead with the asset transfer.

“It’s about making the best of a difficult situation. We know Kirklees has funding cuts and we want the library to be saved.

“The Parish Council will manage the running and maintenance which means the volunteers and the Friends group can focus on running the library, organising events and making it sustainable.

“The volunteers are helping to deliver events and keep the service running, they’re doing a fantastic job.

“We need to keep the enthusiasm going not just for the next few months for but the next few years and the Friends are always looking out for volunteers to join them.”

The library, on West Avenue, hosts regular activities include a Lego club every Saturday, 10am-midday and a pop-up cafe on the first Saturday of the month.

One-off events coming up include an evening with poet Jo Haslam, September 12 7.30-9.30pm plus a Macmillan Coffee Morning, October 7 10am-noon.

The Kirklees library service has faced massive cuts in recent years.

A total of £1.8m was taken from the £5.9m budget in 2016/17, leaving £4.1m.

Now a further £1.9m cut will leave just £2.2m.

In some areas, including Meltham and Marsden, communities and parish councils have stepped in to save some town and village libraries. In others Kirklees continues to run the libraries, but with support from volunteers.