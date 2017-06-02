Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager warned his pregnant girlfriend that he was going to put her in an early grave – after threatening to burn her grandmother’s house down.

The chilling threat was made as part of a flurry of text messages Jack Wilson made to the frightened mum-to-be after discovering that she was expecting another man’s baby.

The 19-year-old, who smokes cannabis daily, urged her to slit her wrists and said he hoped that she would die in childbirth.

He later threatened to smash the young mum in the face with a pool ball before hitting her with his bike.

Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of sending a malicious communication and common assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

At the time of the offences his 20-year-old girlfriend was pregnant and already had a young daughter, although neither child was his.

This caused difficulties between the couple and on April 15 Wilson called her at her Dewsbury Moor home.

Robert Campbell, prosecuting, said: “He stated that he was going to her grandmother’s house to set it on fire and she was scared that he’d carry this out.

“Then he sent her a further message asking if her daughter was at the house and said: ‘When I set it on fire I don’t want her there’.”

Wilson, of Longfield Court in Heckmondwike, texted the young mum further sinister texts.

In one he told her to: “Go slit your wrists and overdose you f*****g fat sl*g.”

In another text he threatened: “I’ll put you in an early grave – I’ll stab you next time I see you.”

In another message he expressed a wish that she would die in childbirth and told her: “Your life isn’t worth living so you might as well end it yourself.”

Mr Campbell told the Huddersfield court that the shocking comments caused some distress to Wilson’s girlfriend but she still agreed to meet him to talk things through.

She met him near to a friend’s home in Batley, told him that she’d met someone else and he became upset.

Mr Campbell said: “He said he had a pool ball in his pocket and that if she told him one more lie he would smash her in the face.

“Then he got off his bike, threw it down in the direction of the complainant and this caught her in the face.”

Andy Day, mitigating, said that his client had been under the impression that his girlfriend’s first child was his before discovering otherwise.

He had stuck by her but at the time of the offences found out that she was expecting another child, also by another man.

Mr Day explained: “Mr Wilson accepts that the messages were disgusting and horrendous.

“He had no intention of carrying out the threats but admits that he did intend the complainant to be caused distress by them.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order including a 33 day programme of activities for the “distressing” offences.

They made an order for £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge and banned Wilson from contacting his now ex or going to her home indefinitely.