Police officers have taken this lethal-looking sword off the streets of Huddersfield.

The Kirklees Proactive Team, which targets criminals using the roads and offenders at large, made three arrests in the Deighton area after they found the sword and 25 bags of cannabis.

Police said the items were found after a vehicle was stopped on Crest Hill Road.

In a tweet, Kirklees Proactive Team said: “Three males arrested in Deighton after finding these items on them! Good to take these items off the street #keepingkirkleessafe.”

In February the Examiner reported how a machete and bags of cannabis were seized from teenagers near Huddersfield Bus Station.

And last month another machete was recovered from a vehicle in Huddersfield town centre during an operation to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Concern has been expressed over a recent rise in knife crime in parts of Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police holds annual gun and weapon amnesties where the public are invited to hand in weapons with no questions asked.

Earlier this year a staggering 32 guns were handed in from Kirklees alone during a two-week amnesty, more than in Leeds and Bradford.

And 34 other weapons – mainly knives – were also given up.

In 2016 the weapons haul in Kirklees included an AK47 assault rifle.