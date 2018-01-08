The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all know it's against the law to drink drive - but there are two other crimes you could be charged with if you're found to be over the limit while sitting in your car.

Twitter account @AskThePolice tweets out questions and answers to all sorts of queries about crimes.

They were asked: "Can I be charged with drink driving if I am over the limit but just sat in my car?"

According to them, being in a car while over the limit puts you at risk of being charged with three offences:

driving a motor vehicle whilst over the permitted limit

attempting to drive a motor vehicle while over the permitted limit

being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the permitted limit

They said: "The third option may be the most relevant. You must show that there is no likelihood of you driving whilst you are over the limit, otherwise you will commit this offence.

"It would depend on the circumstances in which you were found by the police that would determine which if any of the above charges would apply."

Police use various signs to spot drink drivers - or people they think might be getting behind the wheel when they've had one too many.

These are signs police look out for:

1) Headlights not on at night

2) Fog lights on when it isn't foggy

3) Speeding up and slowing down

4) Sudden acceleration

5) Sudden or erratic braking

6) Driving well below the speed limit

7) Drifting, swerving or weaving

WATCH: Drink driver speeds off from police at 60mph - before he is caught and pepper-sprayed

8) Sudden or illegal turning

9) Turning within an unusually wide circle

10) Driving with face close to the windscreen

11) Driving too close to stationary objects

12) Tailgating

13) Slow (or no) response to traffic lights

14) Straddling two lanes or driving in the centre of the road

15) Driving with right tyres on the centre line