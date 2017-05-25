Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men are being treated in hospital after a “head on” collision on Grimescar Road near Ainley Top.

Emergency services attended the scene late last night after a white Vauxhall Corsa and white Citroen reportedly smashed into one another on the rural road.

An 18-year-old male driver and 19-year-old passenger from the Corsa were injured and taken to hospital, along with a 21-year-old man who was driving the Citroen.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening or serious.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after 11pm to find police and ambulances were already there.

A crew member from Rastrick Fire Station said: “We were initially called to reports of a car fire. On arrival, it was clear this was a head-on collision of significant impact.

“The three men were out of the vehicles when we got there so there was no need for extrication. Both cars are written off.”