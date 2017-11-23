Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men including one from Dewsbury have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following a shooting outside a kebab shop.

Wakkas Butt, 25, from Beeston, Leeds, Shezhan Shabir, 25, from Dewsbury and Irshad Badar, 23, of High Wycombe, are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday) charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The men were charged in relation to a firearms discharge which took place outside the King Kebab shop in Beeston in Leeds at around 2pm on October 28.

The alleged victim, a 22-year-old man, was not injured in the incident.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team.