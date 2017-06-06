Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have appeared in court after a couple were threatened with weapons during a terrifying robbery in their own home.

The couple aged 25 and 38 were left badly shaken after a gang of four men burst into their home in Paddock in the early hours of Saturday.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the break-in at the Hill Top Road address happened at around 3.30am.

They heard that two of the gang were masked and an imitation firearm was held to the head of the female victim while her partner was threatened with a machete.

The Huddersfield court was told that the intruders left with some cannabis before returning to the house and taking items including a television, a handbag, iPhone and jewellery.

Kofi Cummings, 19, of Riddings Road in Deighton , Keenan John, 20, of Leeds Road in Bradley , and Kane Wedge, 19, of Colne Hurst in Deighton appeared in court in connection with the attack.

All three face charges of robbery, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

John is further accused of possessing cocaine while Wedge faces an additional charge of possession of cannabis.

Magistrates sent the men to Leeds Crown Court and they were remanded in custody to apply for bail in front of a judge.