MURDER squad detectives investigating the death of Tyron Charles have brought further charges.

As a result three people will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court later today.

Kevin Sutcliffe, 60, James Sutcliffe, 28, and Janet Sutcliffe, 61, all of Hill Crest Road, Denholme, have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and possession of extreme pornography.

James Sutcliffe has additionally been charged with voyeurism. He was previously charged with the murder of Tyron Charles and is remanded in custody.

The body of Mr Charles was discovered on moorland in Oxenhope in October. A post-mortem revealed he had died of a gunshot wound.

He had been reported missing by his family on September 6. Search teams had been looking in a number of areas in the Denholme area.