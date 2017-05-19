Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of a West Yorkshire woman whose body was discovered in woodland last weekend.

Sinead Wooding, 26, was found in the woods near Aldwoodley Crags in Leeds on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed last night (Thursday) that a man and woman have been charged with her murder, while another man is also facing charges in connection with her death.

Akshar Ali, aged 26, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, and Yasmin Ahmed, aged 27, of Reginald Mount, Potternewton, Leeds have both been charged with her murder.

Asim Ali, aged 20, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both were due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Friday).