Three adults have been taken to hospital after a caravan set on fire and the flames spread to the house.

Two women and a man are being treated for smoke inhalation after the caravan blaze spread to the home in Halifax leaving them trapped inside in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Fire fighters were called at 3am to Harewood Avenue in Pellon.

A crew member from Halifax Fire Station said a caravan outside the home had caught fire and three occupants inside the house were rescued, adding that fire fighters were at the scene for two and a half hours battling the blaze.

The house has been left severely smoke damaged, with minor fire damage to the infrastructure.

A fire investigator has visited the scene earlier this morning to look into possible causes of the fire.