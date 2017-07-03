The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three takeaways in the same Crosland Moor shopping complex have been told to stay shut after mouse droppings were found.

Environmental Health officers were last week forced to immediately close S&A Grill & Pizza Bar, Pizza Pit Stop and In Bread coffee shop due to their immediate risk to public health.

Today Kirklees magistrates granted Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Orders to keep all three premises, located in the Moorfield Shopping Centre, shut.

They will remain closed until council officials are satisfied that the rodent infestations have been dealt with.

The takeaways were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday last week after Kirklees Council officials visited following complaints about mouse droppings being found inside the shopping centre.

Leanne Perry, a senior food safety officer, visited S&A Grill in unit 4 on Tuesday and told magistrates that a mouse infestation was clear.

She said: “There was a complaint from a neighbouring premises that had mouse droppings and it was felt that this was ongoing throughout the building.

“I told the owner that there had been a complaint and I found mouse droppings behind the fridge.

“There were a lot of droppings in one corner and some around the pizza oven and under the sink area.

“I went upstairs and found more there and it was apparent that this was throughout the premises and posed an imminent risk to public health."

She continued: “Mice carry lots of infectious diseases, especially salmonella, and can urinate on food.”

Mrs Perry also inspected neighbouring takeaway Pizza Pit Stop and found droppings underneath the front counter.

There were more droppings next to food packaging, under the sink, upstairs and on shelving near where pizza pans were stored prior to going in the oven.

Droppings were discovered at the In Bread sandwich shop in unit 5 of the shopping complex during an inspection by another council officer the following day.

All three premises were served with Emergency Prohibition Notices and magistrates were asked by prosecutor David Stickley to grant orders to keep them closed until the council is satisfied that the infestations have been dealt with.

The owner of In Bread, Amy Pilling of Crosland Moor, said that she had spent the weekend working with pest control to tackle the problem.

She expects to reopen her business by tomorrow at the latest.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The named proprietor of S&A Grill Mohammed Ajmal, of Lockwood, was not present for the court hearing.

Ali Fayyaz, of Pizza Pit Stop, said that the rodent problem existed in the whole complex and not just his unit.

He told magistrates that he held a five star food hygiene rating and was doing everything he could to keep the premises clean.

The business are due to be visited by council inspectors later today and will be reopened as soon as they are satisfied that they no longer pose a risk to the public.

Magistrates ordered each of them to pay £248 towards the costs of investigating the case.