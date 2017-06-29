Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vermin has caused Environmental Health officers in Huddersfield to shut down THREE takeaways on the same site due to “an imminent risk to public health.”

An infestation of mice has led to the closure of S & A Grill and Pizza Bar, Pizza Pit Stop and coffee shop In Bread in Crosland Moor. All three have units on the Moorfield Shopping Centre on Park Road West. A council spokesperson said they will remain closed until officers are satisfied that the risk to public health has been sorted out.

On its Facebook page Pizza Pit Stop posted: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and situations out of our control Pizza Pit Stop shall be closed until further notice. We wholeheartedly apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesman for Pizza Pit Stop confirmed mice droppings had been found “here and there” inside the premises, although it had since been cleaned and the problem tackled.

He said the takeaway had held a five star hygiene rating. He is worried that if the issues are not sorted out soon the takeaway may have to close for good.

He claimed the council had “gone too far” in closing the business.

A spokesman for S & A Grill and Pizza Bar said he believed the mice had come from other premises. As recently as March 23 this year S & A Grill was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 3 (Generally Satisfactory) by Kirklees Council. Pest control workers had visited, he added.

No-one was available for comment at In Bread, advertised as a coffee shop, sandwich shop and grocers, which opened in September 2015.

A Kirklees Council prohibition notice on the door at In Bread said an “infestation of mice, serious enough to result in actual contamination of foods and surfaces” had been confirmed during an inspection on June 28.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “Environmental Health Officers have visited three premises in Crosland Moor and identified an imminent risk to public health due to an active mice infestation. As a result, Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notices were served and the premises have been closed. We are in the process of applying for Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Orders for the respective businesses at the Magistrates Court.”