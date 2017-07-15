Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people were taken to hospital after a car ended up on its side outside a supermarket.

The crash happened today at the roundabout next to the Tesco supermarket in Brighouse.

Fire crews from Rastrick and Cleckheaton attended the incident which happened at 9.45 this morning (Sat).

One of the three occupants of the Fiat Punto had to be helped out through the tailgate.

The three were taken to hospital as a precaution but were not believed to be badly hurt.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the car had gone onto its side leaving the roundabout while going onto Bradford Road.

He said: “The road surface was greasy and it seems the driver had lost control.”