Three women have been injured after a police car on its way to an emergency was involved in a crash in Moldgreen.

The police car was travelling along Wakefield Road when it collided with the silver Vauxhall Corsa at the junction at Old Wakefield Road, this morning (Thurs).

Eyewitnesses to the crash said the police car had had its sirens on and lights flashing. Police have confirmed the vehicle was attending an emergency callout when the collision happened.

A woman in the Corsa was injured and taken to hospital, alongside two female officers in the police car. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police were at the scene throughout the morning clearing up debris from the crash and taking pictures for evidence.

The scene near to the junction with Broad Lane was cordoned off and traffic diverted around it as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the collision.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 8.30am to reports of a police car in collision with a silver Corsa on Old Wakefield Road.

“Two female police officers and a 33-year-old woman in the Corsa all suffered minor injuries. They are currently being assessed at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”

The road was re-opened shortly after 10am.