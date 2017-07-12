Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Which three words would you use to sum up each Premier League team?

A user of the website Reddit, ‘Ainzzori’, compiled a list of most used words by building an algorithm which counted the team name to find the top three most commonly used adjectives per team.

After filtering out very common words, the adjectives are particularly unkind to some teams and surprisingly gentle on others.

Newly-promoted Huddersfield Town got “automatic”, “fancy” and “excited” but poor Stoke City was summed up as “cold”, “wet” and “dirty”.

Manchester United may be the most successful club in Premier League history but they are “expensive” “boring” and “negative” - while Arsenal were dismissed as “fourth”, “embarrassing” and “typical.”

Spurs, of course, had “bottled” as one of their three, while Liverpool were labelled “obsessed” and Merseyside neighbours Everton are “bitter” but also “ambitious”.

Bournemouth veered from “mighty” to “dreadful” while Burnley are “frustrating” but also “safe”.

Chelsea generated a lot of comments that mentioned the words “racist”, “clinical” and “ruthless”.

And Brighton & Hove Albion had “automatic” but also “glad” and “gay.”

