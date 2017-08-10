Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for assaulting his ex-partner at her home in Holmfirth.

John James McAndrew had not been in regular contact with his victim for some years but about four weeks previously he had asked if he could stay for a few days while looking for work in the area, Victoria Barker prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court.

She agreed but he stayed longer than she expected and even started getting his benefits paid into her bank account.

On July 18 he returned to the address in New Mill about 7pm having been drinking and began an argument with her while she was holding her young child.

He then picked up a butter knife and began to jab or prod her on the forehead with it causing a small cut which bled.

Miss Barker told the court yesterday(thurs) McAndrew then moved the child out of the way before punching his former partner in the face causing a cut and swelling to her left eye.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The assault continued with him picking up a hammer and using the handle to hit her on the lower leg and then as she was using her hand to push him away he bit her on her middle finger.

A neighbour who heard the disturbance reported events to the police and two officers attended and found the complainant in a distressed state.

McAndrew became aggressive when he was told he was going to be arrested and threatened to use the butter knife but calmed down and agreed to walk to the police car if he was left uncuffed.

Later when interviewed he made full admissions saying he had anger problems when he had been drinking.

Giles Grant representing McAndrew said he realised he had problems with his temper when drunk or using drugs.

“In this case an argument escalated out of hand and he bitterly regrets that.” He said McAndrew still hoped to get support and manage to live a drug free lifestyle on his release.

McAndrew, 43, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for 14 months.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said McAndrew’s problems had begun when he was physically abused in childhood resulting in him find it hard to deal with his anger in situations of confrontation.

In drink he had subjected his former partner to a sustained assault but had admitted responsibility at the first opportunity.