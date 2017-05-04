Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunken man who tried to rape a woman after finding her unconscious in a Huddersfield shop doorway has been given an extended prison sentence including psychiatric treatment.

Sentencing Christopher Mark Price at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday) Judge Rodney Jameson QC said the hybrid order ensured the best protection for the public.

Kitty Colley prosecuting said the victim had drunk a considerable amount on June 11 last year and was intending to walk to the bus station to lie down but did not make it that far.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

She fell asleep in a doorway close to the junction of Cross Church Street and King Street in the late afternoon and had no recollection until waking in an ambulance.

Miss Colley said she was in no fit state to consent to anything.

Price, who had also been drinking, got into the doorway and lay behind the woman. He then pulled down her jogging bottoms and pants and tried to have sex with her.

Witnesses who realised the woman was unconscious protested and the police were contacted. Price then stood up saying: “It is all right, I know her.”

He was unsteady on his feet and then left but was monitored on CCTV and caught in St Peter’s Gardens. When the police found the woman she was still unresponsive and an ambulance was called.

Price told officers he had been drinking with the woman on previous occasions and claimed she had opened her eyes when he asked if she was okay and he thought she had consented.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Miss Colley said in March last year Price was given a community order for a sexual assault on a woman who was waiting to go into a bank.

Catherine Silverton, representing Price, said his actions were significantly reduced by his mental health difficulties.

She called psychiatrist Dr Michael Smith who said Price could receive treatment in hospital which would “make significant contribution to his risk management” including an adapted a sex offender treatment programme.

Price, 33 of Paul Lane, Flockton Moor, Huddersfield, admitted attempted rape and was jailed for five years with five years extended licence but was also made the subject of a detention order under Section 45A of the Mental health Act to be taken to Stockton Hall Hospital, York within 28 days for treatment.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told Price witnesses could obviously tell the woman was unconscious “so if you did think she was consenting it is a serious concern as to your ability to separate reality from delusion.”