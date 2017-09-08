Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scaffolder who climbed up a drainpipe at his ex’s home and smashed a window after seeing her with her new boyfriend has been jailed for a total of 18 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard that 21-year-old Joseph Wood was already in trouble for an earlier assault on the same complainant when she was woken by the sound of stones hitting her bedroom window on August 16 this year.

She discovered Wood had climbed up the drainpipe outside her house in Booth Street, Cleckheaton. He shouted abuse at her and her new partner who was also present.

She then heard the bedroom window smash before Wood ran off. Miss Abraham said when the complainant went outside she also discovered he had broken a window in her car.

The pair had previously been in a relationship for about four years and had a daughter together. Initially she said the relationship had been fine but then things changed and it became volatile.

She obtained a restraining order in December 2014 which barred him from contacting her or going within 100 metres of her address but that was varied in February last year so that he could attend by her invitation.

On November 10 last year she had been at her parent’s home and returned to her address to put the heating on before bringing her daughter back there. However, while she was inside the living room Wood appeared holding a kitchen knife saying “why won’t you let me see my daughter.”

He was angry and grabbed her by the throat, picking her up and squeezing with both hands until she thought she would pass out. He then began kicking her legs and punched her in the face three or four times.

She was crying when he left her saying he had a key and could come back when he wanted. Her face was bruised and swollen under her right eye and upper thighs.

Miss Abraham said Wood failed to attend for his trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in May this year and was convicted in his absence of the first two offences.

Ashok Khullar, representing Wood, said he was ashamed of his behaviour, adding: “He knows he has got anger management problems and is going to seek help for that while in custody.”

Wood, of Firthcliffe Road, Liversedge, admitted criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody. He was found guilty of assault by beating and breaching the restraining order.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said the breach was flagrant and the assault was serious.