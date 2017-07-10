Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A violent thug has been jailed after he launched a “revenge attack” on another male who was waiting in the accident and emergency department at Dewsbury District Hospital.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim, who later would not co-operate with police, was in A&E around 3pm on September 30 last year when a car pulled up outside.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said the defendant Carlton Watson got out of the car, went inside and walked through the waiting area looking around.

When he saw his target he returned to the car and another two men then got out and joined him.

CCTV captured Watson carrying a baseball bat or metal bar and then enter the room where the victim was sitting with his head in his hands.

Recorder Simon Eckersley, who watched the incident play on a laptop, said it showed him raising the weapon above his head and using it to strike the victim to the head and body.

The other two followed him in and at least one had a weapon joining in the attack before their target fled.

Mr Nicholson said the victim would not speak to police about the incident or provide his medical records and Watson made no comment when interviewed.

The court heard Watson told a probation officer he attacked the victim on behalf of a friend having seen the male stab his friend.

Rodney Ferm, representing Watson, said: “He needs to think before he acts. What took place here was unfinished business from an incident that had taken place earlier that morning in the environs of Batley which shouldn’t have happened.”

He said his client was aware it was a serious situation but had not been in trouble for a couple of years. He urged the court not to jail Watson immediately as he was in full-time employment and if sent to prison he would lose that work.

Watson, 21 of Millers Croft, Birstall, admitted affray and having an offensive weapon and was jailed for 18 months after Recorder Simon Eckersley said it was too serious to avoid an immediate jail term.

He said Watson had checked to see if the man was in accident and emergency before returning to the car and being joined by the other two.

The judge said: “This was a premeditated revenge attack within a hospital. You were seen on CCTV to be the first to enter wielding a large lengthy baseball bat or similar item such as a metal bar which you immediately used to strike him. It was only a matter of luck he was not more seriously injured.”