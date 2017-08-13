Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man repeatedly punched a Birkby businessman in the face after failing to win a contract from him.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Nathaniel Joseph had been in negotiations for about three weeks with the complainant, a property developer, about moving some waste for him.

John Batchelor, prosecuting, said on August 12 last year Joseph got a text saying he was not getting the job after all.

He sent a text back saying he was going to visit him to talk the situation over. He turned up at the complainant’s address in Prince Wood Lane, Birkby, with two other men in a black Mercedes.

They were let into the house and in the lounge one of the men with Joseph told the businessman he had “disrespected” Joseph by his actions.

Mr Batchelor said Joseph then got up and said he would pay for it before punching the complainant four to five times in the face causing his nose to bleed.

He ordered the visitors to leave and Joseph slapped him again on the way out leaving the victim with a swollen nose, “shocked and scared.”

Geraldine Kelly, for Joseph, said he regretted acting as he had and felt ashamed but he needed the work at that time and had reacted to his treatment.

Joseph, 38, of Dick Lane, Bradford, admitted the assault and was given nine months in prison suspended for 18 months with 20 rehabilitation activity days.