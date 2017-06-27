Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for help after a teenager had his front teeth knocked out in a vicious club attack.

The 18-year-old was at the TBC nightclub in Batley when a group approached him and hit him on the back of the head with a bottle, before hitting him in the face.

The victim suffered a number of serious facial injuries, including several teeth being knocked out and he was taken to Dewsbury Hospital.

The assault occurred on January 21 at 3am at the Bradford Road venue - although police have only just released details.

The suspect is described as a white male, early to mid 20s, with short brown hair, around 5ft 10” and of muscular build. He is believed to have been wearing a grey t-shirt.

Pc Teresa McCarter said: “This was a particularly violent assault and one which left the victim with very serious injuries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Batley & Spen police via 101.

