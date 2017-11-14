Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug has been jailed for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and one of her friends while already on bail for damaging her car.

Leeds Crown Court heard the first incident happened on July 12 after Christopher Andrew Benson had contacted his former partner about some of his clothes following the end of their two year relationship.

Maryam Ahmed, prosecuting, said his ex-girlfriend had agreed to meet Benson to drop them off, but when she saw him in Dewsbury he asked her to resume their relationship.

When she refused he started kicking bins on the street and punching a wall. He then asked for a lift but became annoyed when he could not fit his bike in her car and picked up a bottle of wine and smashed it.

Miss Ahmed said she told him to take his property and that she would not give him a lift after all and drove off. She realised some property was still left and pushed it through the door at his cousin’s home. She then drove to outside his brother’s house so he could tell Benson what she had done.

But Benson was already in that street. He stood in front of her car before jumping on the bonnet, bending the windscreen wipers and breaking a wing mirror.

He was on bail on August 28 when he got drunk at his ex’s flat in Liversedge while drinking with her and one of her friends.

He accused them of talking about him. His former partner tried to calm him down but he punched her to the head and when her friend tried to intervene she was grabbed by the arm and Benson threw an empty bottle at her head.

He then grabbed his former partner by the hair and was punching and stamping on her on the floor. The police were called and he was arrested.

Rachel Smith, representing Benson, said he had fixed the damage himself in the earlier incident and had little recollection of that later incident because he had been drinking throughout the day. Fortunately the injuries caused were not serious.

Benson, 32, formerly of Becketts Walk, Dewsbury Moor, admitted assaulting both women and criminal damage.

Jailing him for a total of 28 months, Recorder Simon Eckersley said his position was aggravated at the time of the violence against the two women by the fact he was already on bail for damage.