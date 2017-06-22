Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of thugs broke into a home and knocked a man unconscious in a racially-aggravated burglary.

The victim was knocked out after being struck by an object after the men entered his home in Heckmondwike on Wednesday morning.

The man came round to find his Westfield Street home had been burgled and his walls had been daubed with racist graffiti.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The suspects entered the house and approached the victim from behind, struck him on his head and he lost consciousness.

“When the victim regained consciousness he found some racially aggravated graffiti written on the wall in his home.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspicious near the area, is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170282561.