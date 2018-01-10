The video will start in 8 Cancel

Arsonists set two cars on fire just yards from people’s homes - but were caught on CCTV.

Fire services were called to Newhouse Place - a back street near to the old Technical College - at 10.45pm last night (Tues).

A resident promptly called 999 after seeing the attack take place on CCTV.

A crew member from Huddersfield Fire Station who attended said they were able to get there in the nick of time and put the fires out before they spread to the fuel tank due to the resident’s quick reaction.

Nobody was injured in the attack although both cars - an Audi A5 and a Mazda - were damaged beyond repair.

West Yorkshire Police were also called to the scene and are investigating the fires.

A woman who saw the arson attack said: “I was just dozing off. Then it felt as though the blast had shaken my flat.

“It was horrible. I couldn’t understand what it was. Then I saw the water trickling around and realised the fire service must have turned up.

“I can’t believe it. I’ve lived round here for four years and it’s always been really peaceful.”