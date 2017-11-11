The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has condemned louts who left her cat with a deep wound thought to have been caused by a rifle pellet.

Kerry Ford’s cat Bruno was left with a large wound following an incident in Newsome on Tuesday.

Bruno is recovering at home on Scar Grove at Newsome following treatment by a vet who suspected he had been hit by a pellet, although the missile couldn’t be located.

“He didn’t have an X-ray and the vet thinks he cleared the pellet himself,” said Kerry.

“The wound itself is the size of a ten pence piece and you can see the muscle but luckily it didn’t get damaged.

“Bruno is now on antibiotics and pain relief and has to wear a collar so he can’t lick the wound. It must have happened Tuesday during the day because I don’t let him outside when it’s dark.”

Kerry has warned others to remain vigilant against such attacks.

“I think people that can do something so horrendous to an innocent animal are cowards and scum. I also think that pellet guns and air rifles should be banned.”

Kerry said she was planning on informing the police about the incident.

After Kerry posted photographs of Bruno’s injury on social media another cat owner living in Newsome commented: “Mine got shot in the woods at Newsome 18 months ago. She nearly died.”