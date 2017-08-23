The video will start in 8 Cancel

The skies turned black over Huddersfield this morning as storm clouds rolled in.

Parts of Kirklees were hit by thunder, lightning and heavy rain as summer turned decidedly soggy and the sky looked more like night time than an August morning.

Temperatures are set to remain fairly high however, meaning we can expect some muggy weather and the possibility of a few thunderstorms.

Despite the early black clouds, the weather is due to improve towards lunchtime – with maybe some sunshine this afternoon.

Good morning. The early showers with the odd clap of thunder will slowly clear away to the east to leave a brighter mid pm with some sun. — Paul Stevens BSc (@Huddsweatherman) August 23, 2017

Weatherman Paul Stevens said: "Yesterday was warm, humid and pretty muggy. The humidity was part of Hurricane Gert over the ocean, where warm air has got mixed up with low pressure. That's why it's felt so warm.

"The worst of the storms was over Huddersfield town centre, and it's now gradually moving towards Leeds. It should brighten up throughout the rest of the day and we may even see some sunshine."

The Met Office forecast says: “Heavy rain in Scotland as well as northern and eastern England will gradually clear eastwards. Further south, cloud will move to the east during the afternoon. In the west, brighter, fresher weather will follow, with showers, mainly in Northern Ireland.”

Thursday will be “mostly dry and breezy with sunny spells.”

There’s hope for the Bank Holiday weekend with Paul Stevens adding: “The Bank Holiday weekend is looking good. No wash-out, but no heatwave, either.”