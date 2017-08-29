The video will start in 8 Cancel

Summer’s coming to an end - but it doesn’t look like those temperatures are set to fall too much.

After a glorious bank holiday weekend, BBC is predicting grey skies for the rest of today, perhaps with a bit of rain around 7pm. Temperatures will reach 16c, just above average for the time of year.

It will be cooler overnight and cloudy again tomorrow - and Thursday’s looking like rain with sunny spells.

According to the Weather Channel we could even end up with some thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise to 18c.

Things are looking a bit brighter by Friday, with temperatures hitting a maximum of 18C - and if we’re lucky, BBC says we can expect another sunny Saturday, with temperatures near normal for the time of year, but feeling warm in the sunshine.