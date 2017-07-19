The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's been brewing all day - and it looks like storms will finally hit Huddersfield tonight!

The Met Office is predicting rain from 7pm which will gradually get heavier before thunder and lightning strike over Huddersfield from about 8pm.

Storms are expected to last until after 9pm, becoming clearer by 10pm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, saying the storms may be severe.

And it looks like it's going to be another hot and sticky night with temperatures dropping to only 19c overnight.

Tomorrow is set to be slightly cooler and cloudy in the morning, but there will be some breaks in the cloud by lunchtime, with sunshine into the evening.