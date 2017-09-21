Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Entries have been flooding in for the Examiner’s 2018 calendar competition - and there’s still time to enter!

We’re on the lookout for the best pictures of Huddersfield for our calendar - and we’d love to see your work!

This year we’d like you to send your entries to us via Instagram - it’s a hugely popular photographic social network, and the Examiner’s own page has over 6,000 followers. You can find us on Instagram by just searching Huddersfield Examiner.

You will need to keep hold of a high resolution version of anything submitted via Instagram, however, in case your picture is selected for the calendar.

To enter a picture, choose a month that you’d like your picture to be entered under, then post it on Instagram including the hashtag #examinercalendarJan, #examinercalendarFeb, #examinercalendarMar and so on, depending on the month your picture is being entered into. We’ll then ask readers to 'like' their favourite pictures entered under each of those hashtags. The pictures with the highest number of likes will then be shortlisted for the final vote.

If you don’t have Instagram you can still enter your picture by sending it to us using the form below or direct via email to digital@examiner.co.uk - but please remember to provide your name, location and the month you would like your picture to feature in the subject of your email.

Images must be as high resolution as possible and landscape shape to be printed as part of the calendar (see the terms and conditions for full criteria). Should you have issues uploading your picture to this form you can send it to digital@examiner.co.uk.

We’re hoping to see pictures that showcase our town and the stunning countryside surrounding it. Your photos can be from well-known buildings or even events from the last 12 months.

The closing date to send your photos in is midnight on Sunday, September 24, 2017.

We will then put together a selection of the best ones and ask you all to vote.

Voting for the best images to feature starts Monday, October 2 and will close Thursday, October 19.

(Image: ugc)

The calendar will be made available to all of our readers to claim for free by collecting tokens which will be printed in The Huddersfield Examiner from Monday, October 30.

Terms and conditions:

The person submitting the photo must be the original photographer. The Huddersfield Examiner accepts no responsibility for any misrepresented photographs. All photographs must be the highest possible resolution ideally at least 300dpi - pictures that receive the most votes but which aren’t of a high enough resolution for use in the print calendar will not be used. All pictures must also be landscape shaped. No watermarked photographs will be accepted. All photographs voted into the calendar will be captioned.

Entrance to the competition may automatically involve the publishing of the photograph. Photos may be used in paper and on www.examiner.co.uk and associated social media sites as they see fit. All pictures entered correctly into the competition through Instagram will be voted upon by users as part of the shortlisting to go through to the voting stage. Photos will be shortlisted and categorised into months as deemed appropriate by the shortlisting panel. The panel’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The Huddersfield Examiner cannot be held responsible for the quality of photographic print or for missing/non-featured photos. Final images will be decided via an online reader vote.

By submitting a photo you agree to all terms and conditions.