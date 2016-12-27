Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tractor drivers raised money for the MS Society as they took part in the Tinsel Tractor Run - and had already smashed last year’s total of £336 before breaking for lunch.

The 40-mile round trip from Holmfirth and back, taking in Meltham , Marsden , Delph, over the moor at Denshaw and Outlane to Slaithwaite , Honley and Thongsbridge , is now in its third year and has become a firm favourite with people living on the route. Some 46 drivers took part in this year's event.

Star of the convoy was a 1949 Ferguson TEA20, driven by Colin Wragg, of Honley , accompanied by Petra the sheepdog. And as most of the tractors have a top speed of just 12mph there was plenty of time to watch them trundle past.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Organiser Lorraine Morley said the line-up of tractors was mainly vintage and pre-1990, though some canny drivers preferred more modern vehicles with heaters in their cabs.

“They’re not tough like us! I’ve been told there’s no such thing as bad weather. It’s the clothes that you wear,” she said during a lunch break at the Albion Farm Shop in Delph.

“We have had lots of messages on Facebook from people asking when we are coming through their area. And we’ve already made £300. It takes us two-and-a-half hours each way so as we’re collecting in buckets we will easily beat last year’s amount.”