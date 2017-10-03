Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former tip firm boss has gone on trial accused of assaulting two women as they enjoyed a night out in Slaithwaite.

Sam Hunter denies attacking the women, out celebrating a 50th birthday, in a row over a taxi outside the Shoulder of Mutton pub.

The 25-year-old allegedly became aggressive when one of the group, Samantha Bullas, attempted to explain that he and his female friend had taken their cab by mistake.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that Hunter allegedly knocked a tray of chips from the hands of her friend Alexandra Howarth when she tried to intervene and told her: “You’re fat enough.”

When another member of the group, Catherine Richardson, came to her aid, he is said to have called her a “wrinkly old f****r.”

Hunter then knocked her to the floor when she confronted him over his behaviour and told him that he was “not so slim himself.”

Hunter then picked up a dog bowl from outside one of the shops and tipped the contents onto her head, the trial heard.

He snatched the phone from another member of the group, Karen Brook, and stamped on it as she tried to call police, it is alleged.

Hunter, of Boothroyd Lane in Dewsbury , denies two charges of assault and one allegation of criminal damage.

The incident is said to have taken place on 28 May.

His trial at the Huddersfield court is due to last until tomorrow.

Hunter ran the former Hunter Group tip in Lockwood which set ablaze and later had to be cleared at council taxpayers’ expense.