if you are too tired for ‘spin’ and weary of weights, this could be the ‘exercise’ class for you.

Fitness group David Lloyd Clubs is offering a new class - ‘napercise’ - which involves little more than taking a nap for 45 minutes.

It has been launched with parents in mind after research suggested 86 per cent of mums and dads suffer from fatigue, with 26% regularly getting less than five hours sleep a night.

The class is being trialled this weekend in Sidcup, Kent but could be rolled out to clubs in Yorkshire.

Those taking part will find single beds and “atmospheric sounds” and a temperature that promotes calorie burning during sleep.

Kathryn Pinkham, a sleep expert who helped develop the idea, said: “Sleep is a lot more important than people realise.

“We tend to focus on the short-term effects such as being tired or lacking concentration, but it is also essential for our long-term physical and mental wellbeing too.

“In addition to a lack of sleep bringing with it a higher risk of developing anxiety or depression, when we are sleep deprived we lack the energy to exercise regularly, and also the mental clarity to make good decisions about the food we eat, which could negatively impact our physical health in the long-run.”

The ‘napercise’ idea may be rolled out to more clubs if it proves popular.