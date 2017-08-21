Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A day of moaning has been declared in a bid to highlight transport problems in the north.

It comes as more than 68,000 people have signed a petition calling on the government to boost transport spending in the north.

Plus the Chambers of Commerce across the north - West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Greater Manchester Liverpool & Sefton - have joined forces to issue a call for clarity and action over rail investment.

It comes after Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced support for Crossrail 2 days after saying there would be changes to rail electrification in West Yorkshire.

Government U-turn demanded over broken railway promises

The IPPR North, a thinktank, has called for £59bn to address the imbalance of government funding to transport in the south-east compared with the rest of England.

It’s urging commuters to ‘moan’ to MPs, on social media and call radio and TV phone-ins to highlight problems with transport in the north.

Speaking on behalf of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber, Gerald Jennings said: “Businesses in our region need to hear commitment to improved east-west rail connectivity if the full benefits of future rail investments, including HS2 are to be captured.

“Crossrail North, HS2 and regional rail improvements, when complete will put 11 million people within an hour’s commute of Leeds City Centre. Halving the gap in economic output between the North and the UK average will make a massive contribution to national prosperity, far in excess of the investment needed.”