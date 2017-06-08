Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s election day and Britain is going to the polls.

Kirklees and Calderdale are home to several marginal seats that could swing the balance of power towards Labour or increase the majority of the Conservatives.

Halifax is the most marginal Labour seat in West Yorkshire and fifth tightest in the UK, with just 428 votes winning the seat for Holly Lynch in 2015.

Dewsbury is at number 16 on the list of Labour’s most narrowly held seats, with Paula Sherriff having only a 1,451 majority last time out.

Back over the M62 and Calder Valley, a Conservative seat, is held by only 4,427 votes and is allegedly on Labour’s top 50 hit list of seats it must win.

Meanwhile, polls are predicting close calls in Colne Valley, Batley and Spen and even Huddersfield.

Anything could happen and those of us set to stay up through the night are in for one of the most exciting elections in a generation.

Every vote could be crucial, so if you’re registered to vote, make sure you use it.

And if you’re unsure what to do and what’s going to happen, here’s a quick guide.

Who can vote?

To vote in a General Election, you must have registered to vote and must be 18 or over on polling day.

You must also be a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen and be a resident at a UK address, or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years.

If you’re unsure if you’re registered ring Kirklees’ Electoral Registration Office on 01484 221650.

Where do I vote?

Your polling card will say which polling station you should go to. You can’t vote at any station, it has to be the one you’re assigned to.

If you’ve lost your polling card it doesn’t matter – you do not need it to vote.

If you don’t know where to vote you can find out here: wheredoivote.co.uk

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

What time can I vote?

Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm.

If you’re in the queue to vote at 10pm, staff will let you vote past the deadline.

Who can I vote for?

If you don’t know much about the politicians check out the Examiner’s guides for Huddersfield, Colne Valley, Dewsbury and Batley and Spen candidates.

When will we know the result?

All ballot boxes in Kirklees are sealed when the polls close and taken to Cathedral House, St Thomas’s Road in Huddersfield, where staff will begin counting the votes. In Calderdale the count is at North Bridge Leisure Centre at Halifax.

Results are announced by constituency.

(Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

We are not expecting any Kirklees’ results before 3am but all four should be known between 6am and 9am.

As for the national result, that depends how close it is.

Officially it takes 326 seats for an overall majority in the House of Commons – the solid measure of victory.

In some years this happens in the early hours but in 2015 it was at 1.34pm and in 2010 it didn’t happen at all (we got a Coalition after days of back room talks).

Whatever happens The Examiner will be providing rolling coverage throughout the night on our website but the result will be too late to be included in Friday’s paper.