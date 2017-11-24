Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A toddler died at his home after a marble fireplace collapsed on him, an inquest heard today (Fri).

Two-year-old Bram Luke Radcliffe was left downstairs by his mum Amy Johnson at their home in Golcar , the hearing was told.

Court official Bernard Tate told assistant coroner David Urpeth, sitting at Bradford Coroner’s Court, that police were called to the property at 7.25am on November 8.

He said: “It transpired that he (Bram) had been left downstairs alone while his mother went upstairs.

“She responded to a loud crash and found him with a head injury. A marble fireplace had broken into two pieces. He was rushed to hospital.”

The court was told that doctors at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary were unable to save the youngster and he was pronounced dead at 8.20am.

Mr Tate added that there had been a “robust” police investigation.

A post mortem examination was carried out and found that Bram had died from a head injury.

Mr Urpeth said: “I am happy for the body to be released as long as a second post mortem is not required. This inquest is adjourned.”