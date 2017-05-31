Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Evidence' has been found of ghosts in Tolson Museum.

Energy was found within several places at the museum in Ravensknowle Park during a ghost-hunting event at the museum on Saturday night.

Holmfirth medium Pauline Day and her helpers led 32 people around the museum between 6pm and 11.30pm.

She said: “We think we may have a photograph of two shapes sat in the back of a carriage. We are now waiting for the film to be developed to see what it shows.”

She said their specialist ghost-hunting equipment shows up electro magnetic fields and believes there are signs of several spirits at large in the museum. The house was originally built back in 1850 and was opened as a museum on May 27, 1922.

“There are areas of the museum where there are spirits,” said Pauline.

The evening raised £471 for Kirkwood Hospice.

Pauline’s next event will be searching for ghosts at Kirkstall Abbey near Leeds on Saturday, June 24, between 8pm and 2pm.

Anyone wanting to attend should contact Pauline on 01484 690428.