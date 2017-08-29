Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s top chefs is expanding his empire.

Eric Paxman has revealed he has chosen Mirfield as the place to open his second gourmet burger restaurant.

He has bought the former Yorkshire Building Society premises on the high street with a view to launching another ‘PAX Burger’ outlet.

The first PAX Burger opened in Lindley in February last year and business has been booming.

Last November it was named ‘Best Newcomer’ at the 2016 Yorkshire Life Food and Drink awards.

Eric, who also runs an upmarket restaurant in Lindley called ‘Eric’s’, said he had leapt at the chance to open his second burger place.

“There’s nothing else like this in Mirfield,” he said.

“Everywhere else around Huddersfield is saturated with restaurants and bars and when this came up I thought it would make a great PAX Burger.

“I’m hoping to open at the beginning of next year, but it all depends on planning.”

Eric, whose main restaurant was recently included in the 2018 Good Food Guide, has bolstered his reputation over the past seven years with a host of awards and celebrity endorsements.

Having trained under Marco Pierre White and Australian star chef Bill Grainger, he launched Eric’s in 2010, with the Lidgett Street venue being listed in this year’s Michelin Guide.

In 2014 he was employed as personal caterer to Hollywood legend and Governer of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, during his visit to Leeds.

A few months later he was asked to cook for Verne Troyer, best known as Mini Me from the Austin Powers films, on his visit to West Yorkshire.