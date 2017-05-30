Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield has some brilliant schools ... and today we celebrate the best of them by revealing our shortlist for the Examiner Schools Awards.

The winners will be revealed at the presentation event at Kirklees College on Thursday, July 6 ... but it’s been a tough decision for the judges.

The celebration will be hosted by Look North presenter Harry Gration .

The executive sponsor is Oakes-based teacher recruitment agency Vision for Education, who said: “At Vision for Education, supporting our schools and teachers is always at the heart of what we do. The Examiner Schools Awards is a wonderful way of celebrating our local schools, teachers, and pupils’ hard work.

“Vision for Education is very proud to be a partner in the Examiner Schools Awards. We know our schools and teachers do incredible things each and every day and what better way to celebrate their hard work. We wish them all the very best of luck!”

The full shortlist is:

Healthy Living Award

Moorlands Primary School, Mount

Boothroyd Primary Academy, Dewsbury

Wooldale Junior School, New Mill

Active Community Award

Farnley Tyas First School

Scissett Middle School

Diamond Wood Community Academy, Ravensthorpe

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

School Communication Award

Shelley College

Castle Hill School

King James’ School

Trainee Teacher of the Year

Daniel Bellanfante – Moor End Academy

Emma Sanford – Moor End Academy

Matthew Kerridge – Heckmondwike Grammar School

Jessica Fox – Diamond Wood Community Academy, Ravensthorpe

Samantha Vale – Green Light Teaching Alliance at Shelley College

Matthew Farley – Headfield Junior C of E, Dewsbury

School Support Staff of the Year

Natasha Dennis – Moor End Academy, Crosland Moor

Abigail Walsh – Joseph Norton Academy, Scissett

Susan Dawson – Norristhorpe J&I School, Liversedge

Inspirational Teacher of the Year

Rebecca Holmes – St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Birkby

Alison North – Lindley Junior School

Lukman Patel – Westborough High School, Dewsbury

Headteacher of the Year

Sarah Wilson – Joseph Norton Academy, Scissett

John Page – Fairfield school, Batley

Michelle Bouabida - Whitechapel Primary School, Cleckheaton

Shamsa Qureshi – Warwick Road Primary School, Batley

Class of the Year

Class 7CKE – Almondbury Community School

Classes Y3 and Year 4 – Royds Hall

Willow Class – Southgate School, Almondbury

SEND School/Alternative Provision of the Year sponsored by Vision for Education

Fairfield School, Batley

Castle Hill School, Newsome

Ravenshall School, Dewsbury

Ethos College, Rawthorpe

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Primary School of the Year

Boothroyd Primary Academy, Dewsbury

Norristhorpe J&I School, Liversedge

Netherthong Primary School

Secondary School of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College

Shelley College

North Huddersfield Trust School

Westborough High School

To find out more about this event interact with us on Twitter @ExaminerSchools #ExaminerSchools. We will be tweeting in the run up to the event and live on the day. Visit www.ExaminerSchoolsAwards.co.uk or phone 01484 437702.