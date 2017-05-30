Huddersfield has some brilliant schools ... and today we celebrate the best of them by revealing our shortlist for the Examiner Schools Awards.
The winners will be revealed at the presentation event at Kirklees College on Thursday, July 6 ... but it’s been a tough decision for the judges.
The celebration will be hosted by Look North presenter Harry Gration .
The executive sponsor is Oakes-based teacher recruitment agency Vision for Education, who said: “At Vision for Education, supporting our schools and teachers is always at the heart of what we do. The Examiner Schools Awards is a wonderful way of celebrating our local schools, teachers, and pupils’ hard work.
“Vision for Education is very proud to be a partner in the Examiner Schools Awards. We know our schools and teachers do incredible things each and every day and what better way to celebrate their hard work. We wish them all the very best of luck!”
The full shortlist is:
Healthy Living Award
Moorlands Primary School, Mount
Boothroyd Primary Academy, Dewsbury
Wooldale Junior School, New Mill
Active Community Award
Farnley Tyas First School
Scissett Middle School
Diamond Wood Community Academy, Ravensthorpe
School Communication Award
Shelley College
Castle Hill School
King James’ School
Trainee Teacher of the Year
Daniel Bellanfante – Moor End Academy
Emma Sanford – Moor End Academy
Matthew Kerridge – Heckmondwike Grammar School
Jessica Fox – Diamond Wood Community Academy, Ravensthorpe
Samantha Vale – Green Light Teaching Alliance at Shelley College
Matthew Farley – Headfield Junior C of E, Dewsbury
School Support Staff of the Year
Natasha Dennis – Moor End Academy, Crosland Moor
Abigail Walsh – Joseph Norton Academy, Scissett
Susan Dawson – Norristhorpe J&I School, Liversedge
Inspirational Teacher of the Year
Rebecca Holmes – St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Birkby
Alison North – Lindley Junior School
Lukman Patel – Westborough High School, Dewsbury
Headteacher of the Year
Sarah Wilson – Joseph Norton Academy, Scissett
John Page – Fairfield school, Batley
Michelle Bouabida - Whitechapel Primary School, Cleckheaton
Shamsa Qureshi – Warwick Road Primary School, Batley
Class of the Year
Class 7CKE – Almondbury Community School
Classes Y3 and Year 4 – Royds Hall
Willow Class – Southgate School, Almondbury
SEND School/Alternative Provision of the Year sponsored by Vision for Education
Fairfield School, Batley
Castle Hill School, Newsome
Ravenshall School, Dewsbury
Ethos College, Rawthorpe
Primary School of the Year
Boothroyd Primary Academy, Dewsbury
Norristhorpe J&I School, Liversedge
Netherthong Primary School
Secondary School of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College
Shelley College
North Huddersfield Trust School
Westborough High School
To find out more about this event interact with us on Twitter @ExaminerSchools #ExaminerSchools. We will be tweeting in the run up to the event and live on the day. Visit www.ExaminerSchoolsAwards.co.uk or phone 01484 437702.