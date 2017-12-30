The video will start in 8 Cancel

The police inspector who oversaw the response to the Boxing Day floods has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours.

Colin Skeath, who is now retired, has been awarded an MBE for his services to policing the communities of Calderdale and his charity work.

Colin was the Halifax Town Centre Inspector from 2012 until he retired after 27 years as a police officer in January 2017.

He was the inspector on duty during the devastating floods on December 26, 2015 and remembers the day as one of the toughest 18 hours in his career.

He said his time working in Calderdale was where his biggest achievements have been.

He said: “I loved every minute of my time working in the district and was absolutely overwhelmed to receive the notification of this recognition.

“I am incredibly humbled to be recognised at such a level.

“I look back on my time within the police service with fond memories and was fortunate to meet and work with many brilliant and dedicated people.

“Without a doubt, my favourite role was working as Inspector for Halifax and I am delighted that this award highlights to work I did for those communities in my professional capacity and the work I have done in my personal time to support the charities closest to my heart.”

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable, Dee Collins and West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, have paid tribute to Colin’s achievements.