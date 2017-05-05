Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An outspoken Conservative MP who has been accused of possessing a “track record of misogyny” is to make an appearance in Huddersfield tonight (Fri).

Philip Davies, who has represented Shipley, near Bradford, since 2005, is due to be met by Huddersfield Conservative officials at Lala’s Indian restaurant in St George’s Square at 8pm.

In February, Laura Bates, the founder of the Everyday Sexism project and a high profile Guardian writer, said that his record of behaviour was such that she had to question whether he was fit to be an MP.

Complaining about his attempt to undermine a bill relating to domestic and sexual violence she wrote: “What is most concerning about this elected MP’s behaviour is how closely it mimics that of misogynistic online trolls.

“Like them, Davies is not interested in debate. Instead of joining a conversation and voicing his view, he would prefer to prevent the discussion from taking place at all.”

And Huddersfield Labour candidate Barry Sheerman, who has represented the town since 1979, said: “I am delighted Mr Davies is coming to Huddersfield.

“His extraordinary capacity to tell the truth is an amazing window into the soul of the Conservative Party.

“It has always been my opinion that he speaks those thoughts about the equality of the sexes and other outrageous right-wing views that many of his colleagues share but dare not speak.”

But Mr Davies retorted: “This is a long-standing arrangement and I am merely fulfilling that request. I studied at Huddersfield University and I am delighted to be going back to Huddersfield.”

As for Mr Sheerman’s remarks he added: “I don’t know what he is referring to. I think men and women should be treated exactly the same.

“If Barry thinks that is an extreme position then I think that says more about him than it does about me.”