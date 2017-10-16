Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the biggest buildings on Huddersfield’s ring road could be converted into flats.

Crown House on Southgate could be refurbished with 98 residential units proposed.

The nine-storey building would have a car parking area on a proposed lower ground floor, then individual bedroom units with shared communal living areas over 10 floors.

The applicant, Uvee Developments, has sought planning permission from Kirklees Council for a change of use from offices to residential. A decision is pending.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The building was once the home to the Job Centre and offices but has been empty for years.

In a statement submitted with the plans, the applicant says: “The building has been actively marketed for continued usage as offices but without success.

“Therefore, the owner has decided that the best outcome for the building involves a change of use to residential apartment.”

It’s not clear if the flats will be let to students or the wider community, with the statement saying: “The development is aimed at younger residents that would actively seek to live in a town centre location where numerous services are available and therefore there is very limited need for a private car.”

Vehicle access for 33 cars will be via Old Leeds Road. Pedestrian access will be via Southgate.