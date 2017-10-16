One of the biggest buildings on Huddersfield’s ring road could be converted into flats.
Crown House on Southgate could be refurbished with 98 residential units proposed.
The nine-storey building would have a car parking area on a proposed lower ground floor, then individual bedroom units with shared communal living areas over 10 floors.
The applicant, Uvee Developments, has sought planning permission from Kirklees Council for a change of use from offices to residential. A decision is pending.
The building was once the home to the Job Centre and offices but has been empty for years.
In a statement submitted with the plans, the applicant says: “The building has been actively marketed for continued usage as offices but without success.
“Therefore, the owner has decided that the best outcome for the building involves a change of use to residential apartment.”
It’s not clear if the flats will be let to students or the wider community, with the statement saying: “The development is aimed at younger residents that would actively seek to live in a town centre location where numerous services are available and therefore there is very limited need for a private car.”
Vehicle access for 33 cars will be via Old Leeds Road. Pedestrian access will be via Southgate.