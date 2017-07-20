Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists face delays until October as work due to last 17 weeks starts on Monday to upgrade the gas distribution network in and around Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) says it is investing £340,000 in and around the busy road network near Greenhead Park.

The major project is part of the company’s ongoing development of infrastructure in Huddersfield and will involve replacing around 2.6km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers.

This project is being completed in two phases. Phase one began on July 3 and is estimated to take approximately 13 weeks to complete. Works began on Park Drive South and will progress onto Trinity Street on Monday July 24 for the duration.

Phase 2 will begin on Monday, August 7 on Trinity Street and will take a further 14 weeks to complete. All works have been planned in conjunction with Kirklees Council to be completed during the school holidays to ensure the scheme is completed with as little disruption as possible.

To allow NGN to complete Phase 2 as safely as possible, Northern Gas say it is necessary to introduce a closure to the junction of Fitzwilliam Street, Park Avenue and Trinity Street.

This closure will be in place from Monday, July 24 until Sunday, September 3. Vernon Avenue will also be closed from Friday, August 4 until Friday, September 1.

Advanced warning signs will be displayed for all motorists and a diversion route will be clearly signposted.

While this junction closure is in place, two-way temporary traffic lights will be introduced onto Trinity Street from Monday until Sunday, September 3 and will be manually operated between 7am and 7pm Monday to Friday.

NGN’s customer care officers have been door-knocking local businesses and residents to update them on progress and provide details of the traffic management plans.

Engineers will be working from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 4.30pm and NGN will continue to provide updates as the project progresses.

Paul Jagger, construction services area manager, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works to coincide with their resurfacing scheme due to take place on Leeds Road next year and minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”