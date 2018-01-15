Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town chairman Dean Hoyle and commercial director Sean Jarvis are planning to sleep rough for a night to raise money for local charities supporting the homeless.

The major fundraising event, which is being organised by the club charity The Town Foundation, is expected to attract around 200 people who will sleep outdoors at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday, March 9, through to Saturday.

Money raised from the event will go to local organisations who are working to help homeless people.

A spokesman for Huddersfield Town said the final details of the event were being sorted.

(Image: PA)

It is hoped that local business figures will take part in the fund-raising event.

The Town Foundation initiative follows a concerted effort by organisations across Kirklees to help the hungry and homeless.

The Examiner, along with Huddersfield-based Cummins Turbo Technologies, is supporting the Huddersfield Mission to raise £50,000 to provide essential services this winter.

The Mission’s low-cost cafe serves more than 10,000 meals a year. It also offers a dedicated advice team who work with and support more than 800 people each year.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Cash can be donated Monday to Friday at Huddersfield Mission on Lord Street from 9am-7pm.

Text Donate: It is possible for people to donate £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 via the text donate. As an example, to donate £5, you would text the following to 70070: Book05 £5