Doctors have placed a critically ill Huddersfield Town fan in an induced coma after he was assaulted on Sunday night.

Andrew Cruickshanks, 52, of Holmfirth, known as ‘Totty’ was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after being attacked at a house in Stone Fold, Honley, round the back of Honley Ambulance Station.

West Yorkshire Police said last night Mr Cruickshanks was in a “critical” condition.

More than 125 messages of support from fellow Town fans have been left on Facebook praying for his recovery.

Yesterday, (Monday), a 49-year-old man from Huddersfield was arrested in connection with the incident, and after being questioned by detectives was released pending further enquiries.

Steven Brook, 56, the acting bar manager at Honley Socialist Club, and a good friend of Mr Cruickshanks, said today (Tuesday): “Doctors have put him in an induced coma, that is all I know at the moment.”

Yesterday, he said surgeons had operated to try release pressure on his brain.

Meanwhile words of support are pouring in to the Examiner's Facebook page.

Gemma Gill wrote: “Come on Totty, pull through this. You are one of the most loveliest guys ever. Me and Jez are thinking of you and your family. xxx.”

Michelle Dunne added: “Terrible news. Keep fighting Totty. Wishing you a speedy recovery. xx.”

Jamie Lockwood wrote: “Keep fighting Totty you’re a Terrier. Hope you pull through mate thoughts and prayers.”