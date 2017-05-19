Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An over-enthusiastic Town fan appeared in court after running on to the pitch in response to Huddersfield’s thrilling 3-2 win against Preston North End in the final minute.

Christopher Daly, 36, of Mount Road, Marsden, pleaded guilty to a single charge of going onto a prohibited area at John Smith’s Stadium on Good Friday.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said: “There’s a goal in the very last minute and he entered onto the field of play. He is essentially celebrating the goal. He doesn’t cause any issues, he gets caught up in the emotions of the moment.”

In mitigation, Jonathan Slavinski, said: “He has only recently become involved in football. His son is interested in football. There’s an agreement within the family that he takes his son to matches. His eight-year-old son became hooked and so did dad.

“I’m not a Town fan myself but the team has done exceptionally well and he was told this result would take them forward to the play-offs.

“He was told that if they were successful against Preston there would be a lot of people running onto the pitch. But when he turned around he found there was no-one else following him. Rather comedic.”

Chairman of the bench, Andrew Eastell, imposed a conditional discharge and ordered him to pay costs of £105 at £10 per week.