A town fan has alerted the club to a hoax email which offered him food, drink and a private hospitality box – all for free.

The email was sent to fan Matt Wharton with the heading ‘You are a winner’ with a promise of a season-long hospitality box.

A few strange-sounding phrases are included in the email and there is a reference to the “John Smith stadium”.

The email says: “We at Huddersfield have not stopped celebrating since that nail biting penalty shootout back in May.

“You may say we are still hungover from the jubilation.

“At Huddersfield we take loyalty very seriously and you were one of several members who we wanted to reward. We decided to hold back on hospitality boxes so we can reward our season ticket holders.

“We want to invite you to join us in your own hospitality box for the entire campaign next season.

"Not only will you enjoy your own private hospitality box and have the opportunity to bring friends and family, we will also provide a three course meal every match day along with complimentary drinks.”

The email urges Mr Wharton to contact the ticket office.

Club director Sean Jarvis confirmed that it wasn’t a valid email. Mr Wharton joked that he preferred to watch Town “in the cold with a flask of coffee.”