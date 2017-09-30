Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could make the John Smith’s Stadium a fortress against even the top five teams if they do well against Tottenham today.

This lunchtime’s game is the first time the Terriers have faced a top six club in the Premier League and pundit Jamie Redknapp said if they did well against Spurs it could set down a marker for the rest of the season ... especially against the bigger teams.

He said: “The reality of the Premier League could hit them today and it’s all about how they deal with the top five teams. If they do well this afternoon they can make the John Smith’s Stadium a tough place for any team to come.”

And he believes that Town’s inspirational midfielder, Australian international Aaron Mooy could make all the difference.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how he plays,” said Redknapp. “He’s just such an all-round player who tackles, passes and scores goals. If he gets time and space he may just boss the game.”

Fellow pundit Gary Neville said Town fans could be the key.

“You can never underestimate how important the fans are and the crowd here is right up for it,” he said. “Town need to do all they can to keep the crowd motivated and engaged and when they are all behind the team it’s like it gives players an extra 10 yards.”