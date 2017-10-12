Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans appear to be as passionate about pies as they are about football.

That’s what Phil Speight discovered when he began asking fans for their opinions about catering at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Some mentioned the lengthy bar queues but many had strong views about Jones Pies who are in their first season supplying pies to the stadium.

Phil, a long-standing Town fan, had so much input from supporters that he had to create a sub-group of fans’ forum All Together Town.

Fans were telling him that some of the pies were dry and overcooked while others were lacking meat.

Phil, who jokingly dubbed his investigation #piegate, spoke to Jones Pies who have since tweaked their recipes and ensured that the stadium caterer Kudos were taking extra care during the heating process.

“It is a very emotive subject,” said Phil.

“Fans are interested in the atmosphere - and in eating pies - so I took it on as a mission.”

Phil says the pies are now “not far off” from where fans want them to be.

“Jones Pies has been fantastic and really up to the challenge. They want to make sure every customer is happy. Their steak and ale pie has had some fantastic feedback.”

Phil, who lives in Liversedge and watches Town with sons Joe, 17, and Jamie, 13, said the pie experience at the John Smith’s Stadium was now up there with the best.

“If the stadium or the club gets recognition for its pies or its catering I will know that I have done my bit.”

A spokesman for Jones Pies confirmed that the pies sold at the stadium were the same as those sold elsewhere - which some fans had questioned.

Following comments from Town fans, the glaze on pies had been reduced and the baking time within the factory was altered.

The amount of meat in the meat and potato was increased and Kudos had made changes to the way pies were rotated before being served.

The spokesman added: “It has been really positive to have someone helping us from the supporters’ side.

“Football supporters are really passionate and we can’t please all the people all the time as pies are a subjective taste. We are listening and are continuing to improve.”