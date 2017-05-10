Did your MP keep their election campaign promises?

Die-hard Huddersfield Town fans queued from the early hours to snap up sought-after play-off tickets.

Seats for Town’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough went on sale at 9am.

There were only 2,000 tickets available and fans left their beds in the small hours to ensure they were one of the lucky few.

Superfan Jordan Ellis was one of the first in the queue having got up at midnight.

He was waiting outside the ticket office at the John Smith’s Stadium at 2am. After securing his seat Jordan said: “I’m really tired. Going to work now.”

Although Hillsborough has a capacity of 39,732 the club has chosen to allocate only 2,000 seats for travelling supporters. However, the price has been slashed to just £20 for the eagerly anticipated clash.

One of those in the queue, Dan Waddington, an accountant, said: “Up the Town! We’ve got every chance to go up. Let’s see what we can do on the day.”

Town face their Yorkshire rivals at home in the first leg on Sunday. Wednesday have beaten Town both times in the league this season.

Play-off tickets also went on sale online and over the phone and were expected to sell out quickly.